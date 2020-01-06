Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 27th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Herman had a 360-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Herman's tee shot went 195 yards to the fringe and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Herman had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 10th, Herman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Herman's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Herman chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Herman's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to 6 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Herman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.