Gary Woodland comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
Highlights
Gary Woodland gets up-and-down for birdie at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Woodland finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Gary Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.
At the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
