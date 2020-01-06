  • Gary Woodland comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland gets up-and-down for birdie at Sentry

