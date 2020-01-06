-
Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 75 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
Round Recaps
Joaquin Niemann leads by 1 stroke at SentryIn the opening round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann posted a 7-under par 66 to take a 1-stroke early lead.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day in 29th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 520-yard par-4 first, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 2 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Todd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
