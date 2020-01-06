-
-
Dustin Johnson putts well in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson chips it tight to set up birdie at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson lands his 58-yard approach within 3 feet of the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Dustin Johnson's 96 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Johnson's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.