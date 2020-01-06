-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 75 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli curls in a 23-foot birdie on No. 18 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Dylan Frittelli makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day in 31st at 5 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 59-foot putt saving par. This put Frittelli at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Frittelli's 168 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
