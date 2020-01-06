  • Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 76 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner lands his 196-yard tee shot within 6 feet of the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Sentry

