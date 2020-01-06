-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 76 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Kisner sticks tee shot to set up birdie at SentryIn the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner lands his 196-yard tee shot within 6 feet of the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Kisner got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the 384-yard par-4 10th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.