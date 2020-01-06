In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Nate Lashley hit 14 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Lashley had a 384-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Lashley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 2 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lashley's 194 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

Lashley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Lashley had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.