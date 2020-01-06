Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at even for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 25th at even par; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 361 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 first, Kang chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Kang's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 383-yard par-4 13th, Kang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.