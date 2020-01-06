J.B. Holmes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his day in 30th at 4 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt saving par. This put Holmes at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 522-yard par-4 seventh hole, Holmes had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Holmes hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Holmes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.