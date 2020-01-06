-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 75 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 05, 2020
Round Recaps
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Chez Reavie hit 14 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 27th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Reavie's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Reavie's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 245 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
