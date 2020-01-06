  • Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 75 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele turned in a 5-under 68, getting him to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.
    Round Recaps

    Xander Schauffele leads by one heading into the weekend at Sentry

    In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele turned in a 5-under 68, getting him to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.