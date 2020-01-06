-
Graeme McDowell shoots 1-under 72 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Graeme McDowell sinks a 44-foot birdie on No. 17 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Graeme McDowell makes a 44 foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Graeme McDowell hit 12 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, McDowell's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, McDowell hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.
McDowell got a double bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 under for the round.
