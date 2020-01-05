In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Na hit 13 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 32nd at 10 over; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Na got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Na chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Na hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Na at 2 over for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Na's 221 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.