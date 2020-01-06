Paul Casey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 19th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 520-yard par-4 first, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Casey had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Casey hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Casey's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Casey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.

At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Casey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Casey to 3 over for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 2 over for the round.