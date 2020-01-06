In his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Palmer's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Palmer's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Palmer's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.