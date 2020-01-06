  • Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 71 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Palmer holes out from a fairway bunker to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Ryan Palmer holes bunker shot for eagle at Sentry

    In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Ryan Palmer holes out from a fairway bunker to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.