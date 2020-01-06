  • Matt Kuchar shoots 2-over 75 in round four of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

    Highlights

    In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matt Kuchar sinks a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.