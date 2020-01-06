Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed are tied for 1st at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 4th at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 383-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kuchar hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.