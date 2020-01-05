In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Wolff hit his 162 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 89 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.