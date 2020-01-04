In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Cameron Champ hit 14 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day in 20th at 3 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Champ's tee shot went 229 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Champ's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a 361 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Champ chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.