Collin Morikawa putts well in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa dials in approach to set up birdie at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Collin Morikawa lands his 122-yard approach within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Collin Morikawa hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Collin Morikawa had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Morikawa's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
