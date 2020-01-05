J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Poston finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, J.T. Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston had a 354-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Poston's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 ninth. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Poston chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Poston had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.