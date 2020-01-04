-
Sebastián Muñoz putts well in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Sebastián Muñoz hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 26th at even par Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz had a 358-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
