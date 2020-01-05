-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele gets up-and-down for birdie at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day in 1st at 11 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under; and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Xander Schauffele's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Schauffele suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
