In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm hit 12 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

Rahm got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Rahm chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Rahm chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.