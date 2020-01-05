  • Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 70 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm chips it tight to set up birdie at Sentry

