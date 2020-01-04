Tyler Duncan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

Duncan missed the green on his first shot on the 199-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.