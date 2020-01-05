-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 74 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann gets up-and-down for birdie at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 15 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.
Niemann had a 356-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
