-
-
Corey Conners shoots 1-over 74 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 04, 2020
Corey Conners hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day in 21st at 2 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 161-yard par-3 11th green, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at even for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.