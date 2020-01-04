Max Homa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 161-yard par-3 11th, Homa missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Homa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Homa had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Homa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.