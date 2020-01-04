In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day in 30th at 2 over Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mitchell's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 161-yard par-3 11th. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 301-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to even-par for the round.