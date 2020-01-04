In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Martin Trainer hit 11 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day in 34th at 9 over Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Trainer's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Trainer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.