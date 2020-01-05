-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots Even-par 73 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay buries 40-footer for birdie at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Cantlay jars a 40-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Cantlay at 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Cantlay suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cantlay at 2 under for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Cantlay had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.