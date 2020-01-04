In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Adam Long hit 13 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his day in 29th at 1 over Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

Long got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Long's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Long chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Long chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Long got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 2 over for the round.