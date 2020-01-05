Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.