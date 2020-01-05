-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 74 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 04, 2020
Highlights
Patrick Reed drains 17-foot birdie putt at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed rolls in a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed hit 13 of 15 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Reed got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 1 over for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
