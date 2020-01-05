  • Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 74 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed rolls in a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed drains 17-foot birdie putt at Sentry

