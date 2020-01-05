In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 15 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under; and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Thomas's 156 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Thomas's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 12th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

Thomas had a 356-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.