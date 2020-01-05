In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

Fowler tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 over for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Fowler to 2 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.