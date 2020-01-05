  • Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 74 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from the deep greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down for birdie at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from the deep greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole.