Rickie Fowler shoots 1-over 74 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 04, 2020
Highlights
Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down for birdie at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from the deep greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
Fowler tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 sixth, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Fowler to 2 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
