Jim Herman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Herman had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Herman's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 4 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Herman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Herman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 6 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 10th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 550-yard par-4 17th, Herman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.