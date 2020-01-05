-
Gary Woodland putts well in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Gary Woodland's Round 3 highlights from SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland turned in a 4-under 69, getting him to 8-under for the tournament and three strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Gary Woodland hit 14 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day in 3rd at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under; and Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gary Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 677-yard par-5 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.
