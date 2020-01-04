-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 74 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Brendon Todd hit 15 of 15 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 26th at even par Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Todd chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.
On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
