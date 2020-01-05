  • Dustin Johnson shoots 2-under 71 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hits his 132-yard approach inside 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson uses nice approach to set up birdie at Sentry

    In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hits his 132-yard approach inside 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.