January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 04, 2020
Highlights
Dustin Johnson uses nice approach to set up birdie at SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hits his 132-yard approach inside 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Johnson's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
Johnson stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 161-yard par-3 11th. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
Johnson got a double bogey on the 301-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.
