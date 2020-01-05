In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Johnson's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 161-yard par-3 11th. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 12th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 383-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson got a double bogey on the 301-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.