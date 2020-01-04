Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day in 31st at 3 over Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 219-yard par-3 green second, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Frittelli's tee shot went 142 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.