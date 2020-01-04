In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner hit 16 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Kisner's tee shot went 230 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kisner's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.