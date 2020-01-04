  • Kevin Kisner shoots 5-under 68 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner carded a 5-under 68, getting him to 7-under for the tournament and four strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.
