Kevin Kisner shoots 5-under 68 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Kevin Kisner's Round 3 highlights from SentryIn the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner carded a 5-under 68, getting him to 7-under for the tournament and four strokes off the lead heading into Sunday.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kevin Kisner hit 16 of 15 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Kisner's tee shot went 230 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kisner's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a 232 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
At the 383-yard par-4 13th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 4 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.
