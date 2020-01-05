Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Lashley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at even for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lashley's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-4 17th hole, Lashley had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.