Sung Kang shoots Even-par 73 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 301-yard par-4 14th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
On the 541-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 16th hole, Kang had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
