J.B. Holmes shoots 3-over 76 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 04, 2020
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, J.B. Holmes hit 11 of 15 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his day in 32nd at 6 over Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 343 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 first, Holmes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Holmes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 2 over for the round.
Holmes had a fantastic chip-in on the 199-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
Holmes got a double bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Holmes to 3 over for the round.
