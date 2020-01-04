Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 254 yard drive on the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reavie hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 383-yard par-4 13th. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 541-yard par-5 15th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-4 17th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.