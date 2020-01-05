-
Graeme McDowell shoots 3-over 76 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Graeme McDowell sinks a 44-foot birdie on No. 17 at SentryIn the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Graeme McDowell makes a 44 foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 26th at even par Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
McDowell got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
At the 301-yard par-4 14th, McDowell's tee shot went 251 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 54 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, McDowell chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.
