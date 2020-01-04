-
Kevin Na shoots 4-over 77 in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 04, 2020
Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Na finished his day in 33rd at 8 over Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
Na his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Na chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a 188 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Na chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.
At the 550-yard par-4 17th, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.
On the 677-yard par-5 18th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Na to 4 over for the round.
