Paul Casey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 17th at 4 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

Casey had a 364-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Casey to even for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 ninth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 301-yard par-4 14th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Casey chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

Casey had a 383-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 550-yard par-4 17th. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 677-yard par-5 18th, Casey chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.