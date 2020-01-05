Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 22nd at 1 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 526-yard par-5 fifth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 sixth hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 383-yard par-4 13th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 301-yard par-4 14th, Palmer chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.