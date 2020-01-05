-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round three of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
January 04, 2020
Highlights
Matt Kuchar buries 27-footer for birdie at SentryIn the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matt Kuchar holes a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 11 under, Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 10 under, and Gary Woodland is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 520-yard par-4 first hole, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 526-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 384-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 541-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
