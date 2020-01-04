  • Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 72 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • Following his opening-round 69 at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions Matthew Wolff talks about his patience and dealing with the course setup.
    Interviews

    Matthew Wolff interview after Round 1 of Sentry

    Following his opening-round 69 at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions Matthew Wolff talks about his patience and dealing with the course setup.