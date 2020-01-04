-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 1-under 72 in round two of the Sentry Tournament of Champions
-
January 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 03, 2020
-
Interviews
Matthew Wolff interview after Round 1 of SentryFollowing his opening-round 69 at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions Matthew Wolff talks about his patience and dealing with the course setup.
In his second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 15 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 7th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Wolff's 135 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 11th, Wolff's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.